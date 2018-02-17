SCOTT IAN - Access All Areas

Subtitled, Stories From A Hard Rock Life, this is Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian’s second book; the follow up to I’m The Man, from 2014. In this 243-page hardcover, “Baldini” proves to be the ultimate storyteller. His remarkable memory, attention to detail, and ability to make almost everything funny – ranging from mildly amusing to downright hilarious – keeps the reader enthralled and entertained. The tales recounted are so realistic, it almost seems like you were there when the debauchery went down. From Scott’s childhood fanaticism with KISS, to drunken shenanigans with Metallica, a night out with Madonna, and an insider’s view of The Walking Dead; these tales – including several about Scott’s foray into the world of professional poker – are for the most part, top notch. As an added bonus, each chapter is a self-contained entity, meaning you don’t have to read the book from start to finish. And, you can put it down without fear of being lost if you don’t pick it up the next day.

However, there is a downside, that being repetition. A tiny bit of overlap exists between I’m The Man and Access All Areas; but if you’ve attended one of Scott’s spoken word performances, or watched his Swearing Words In Glasgow DVD, damn near half of this book is familiar material. Recollections of: being recognized as someone else, Anthrax appearing on Married With Children, Al Jourgensen of Ministry meeting movie mogul Steven Spielberg, the Dimebag Darrell / Sebastian Bach phone call, and Lemmy’s questionable fashion choice in warm weather, have all been previously aired.