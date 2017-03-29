SCREAMER - Hell Machine

Tons of bands, with multiple spellings, but this hard rock/traditional metal outfit is from Sweden. Third album overall, but first since 2013, the band having undergone some line-up changes in the meantime. Musically, similar to Dead Lord, plus sadly defunct countrymen The Dagger and Black Trip, hopefully a better fate awaits Screamer. In the course of eight, generally upbeat anthems, Screamer show a respect for those that have come before, without blatant plagiarism.

That said, “Lady Of The Night” does recall fellow Swedes Lethal Steel, as much for Andreas Wikström's Paul Stanley-isms (also see “The Punishment” closer). Title cut is loaded with chugging riffs and smooth voice. Vintage guitar tones abound. Acoustic, almost flamenco flourish, to begin a more mid-tempo/staccato “Warrior” (an original, although verses could be Volbeat). Not sure about writing a song called “Denim And Leather” (with such an iconic title already belonging to Saxon), but there's no similarities, right from the wah wah pedal opening. “Monte Carlo Nights” is a nice slice of neo-NWOBHM nostalgia, apart from Wikström adopting an otherwise never repeated gritty/shrill vocal. There's also a ball bouncing around a roulette wheel sound effect. Solid, not reinventing the wheel, simple fist-thrusting, sing-along headbangers. Guilt-free pleasure!