SECT - No Cure For Death

The combination of Chris Colohan and Kurt Ballou can only result in good things, Colohan being the vocalist for Canadian hardcore heavies Cursed and Left For Dead, and Ballou being the producer who manages to get the best and noisiest sound out of bands like Colohan’s. Here, Sect finds the screamer matched with fellas from Earth Crisis and Fall Out Boy, and I’m being totally serious, but this is more All Pigs Must Die than it is anything too slick or boneheaded.

The ten tracks fly past in 17 minutes, all grinding and d-beating hardcore, drenched in feedback, and delivered with a pure hardcore sincerity. The band is powerful when they’re going all guns blazing, and when they drop the beat to take a sludge breather, as in “Crocodile Prayers”, they open up the sound to let even more intensity in. This sounds exactly like what I hoped a Ballou-produced Colohan band would sound like; No Cure For Death is an excellent, passionate, and cathartic hardcore release.