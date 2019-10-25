SEMPITERNAL DUSK – Cenotaph Of Defectuous Creation

This Portland-based craggly, doom-infested death metal band has found a suitable home on Dark Decent, who also bankrolled their self-titled debut back in 2014, as both band and label share a similar approach to how they like their DM: rich in spirit, raw in sound, and never without passion and purpose.

Much like how the Dark Descent catalogue as a whole is seriously becoming one of extreme metal's most rewarding and consistent, the sounds that Sempiternal Dusk lay down on these six songs is full of satisfying payback for the listener, songs like the excellent, steamrolling “Orgiastic Feast Upon Martyred Flesh” offering relentless forward momentum, ignorant DM push und pull, and caveman blasting all delivered through the excellent, suitably dirty, production that this album is so wonderfully blanketed in. Closer “Spears Of Pestilence”, all 10:46 of it, starts off with some of the slowest, doomiest sludge on this album, the feeling conjuring up all the sewer-drenched greats of doom/death past, Sempiternal Dusk clearly in this for the love of the music, the band crafting a fantastic 35-minute album here (good call on keeping the run time concise), absolutely tapping into the spirit of what makes grimy death metal some of the best music on the planet.