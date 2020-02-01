SERIOUS BLACK - Suite 226

With a group of power metal pedigree from bands Firewind, Rhapsody, Tad Morose, Edenbridge, Vision Of Atlantis and Dreamscape, it’s good to have a Serious Black when the genre has gotten real questionable from the likes of Dragonforce, Gloryhammer, Victorious, Twilight Force, and Powerglove.

Urban breed (Vocals), guitarist Dominik Sebastian, Mario Lochert on bass, and drummer Ramy Ali, carry on the creative and fantasy traditions while keeping the lyrics, music, themes, and melodies darker, more mature and adult. Fourth album, Suite 226, tells a complete narrative of a mentally confused man who is torn between his own dream world, reality and the evil. “Let It Go” and “When The Stars Are Right” kicks off the album with driving guitars and rhythm, while a riff keyboard compliment on “Solitude Etude” is metal theater. Good simple approach to “Fate Of All Humanity”, catchy keys, melody, vocal, and hook. This one would be good for a single. Also, another great punchy, heavy riff, delivery on “Castiel”. Maybe someone in the band has been listening to Nighwish lately? See “Heaven Shall Burn”, and Stratovarius like, “We Still Stand Tall”. It’s fine it works, great influences to have. Female voice opens a Middle Eastern feel to the title track closing the album. Solid, enjoyable.