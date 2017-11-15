SERPENTRANCE - The Besieged Sanctum

Love the fact that the first three tracks of this debut start out exactly the same way with imposing down tuned guitar feedback. It perfectly sets the wallowing atmosphere for this Russian unit to then deliver their crushing blend of droning doom and wall-of-sound black/death. Impossibly heavy, this is the sort of stuff that hits you deep in the guts and transports you into Beelzebub's swirling pit of malevolence.

Apprehension dripping from every note, the totally indecipherable vocals (of the deep gurgle variety) are then laid over top to double down on the dread. One of the heaviest releases that these bedraggled ears have come across this year.