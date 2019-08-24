SHOCK NARCOTIC - I Have Seen The Future And It Doesn't Work

Although a new band—formed just last year—Shock Narcotic (note: not Toxic Narcotic) feature in its ranks ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Jeff Tuttle, former The Black Dahlia Murder drummer Zach Gibson, current Battlecross bassist Don Slater, and current Child Bite vocalist Shawn Knight. That’s quite the collective resume, although it answers zero questions about what this awesomely titled record will actually sound like.

Slow-burning opener “I Have Seen The Future” takes a while to get there, even though it’s only a minute long, offering a sort of industrialized chug sludge, which isn’t at all what track two, “Erratic Smearing Vitals”, sounds like: it’s a frantic, ugly take on grind that reminds me of Circle Of Dead Children, just this great onslaught of blasting and mid-tempo bursting, like a much rawer Pig Destroyer. “Seed Shooters” shows a bit of technical prowess, but mainly the band just sticks their heads down and grinds hard for another minute. So it goes for most of the 14 songs here: some crack 2 minutes, but some barely make it past 30 seconds, as the band look back to Relapse’s grind heyday, the material here reminiscent of Benumb at their most unhinged moments of glory. I love the noisy chaos of “Pray For Paralysis”, the song blasting even when it's sludge, the whole thing just ready to fall apart at the seams at any moment. The relentless reverb effects on the vocals throughout the album can use the door, but that’s about it as far as complaints go. No surprise this is on Housecore, this sort of extreme, prickly grind the sort of thing one imagines Phil Anselmo, Housecore head honcho, being right into these days.