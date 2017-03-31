SIGNUM REGIS - Decennium Primum

I love how Slovakian-based Signum Regis step outside of the box from the standard Euro power metal formula by combining prominent influences of neoclassical, traditional metal and classic rock on its fifth full-length album Decennium Primum. The quintet has significantly progressed with its songwriting since its 2008 self-titled debut album. Signum Regis might not get much love in North America, but it has built a loyal following in Eastern Europe in its 10-year existence. On its ten highly-infectious tracks, the band gives the listener plenty of memorable moments.

The one-plus minute instrumental opener “Decennium Primum” — which is decorated with hints of Uriah Heep, Michael Schenker Group, Rainbow and UFO — is one of the best intros I’ve heard in a long time. First song proper, “Unfold The Mystery,” contains a neoclassical vibe with fiery guitar leads recalling Yngwie Malmsteen, Helloween and Rainbow. In fact, this familiar and tasty combo of ’80s metal meets ’70s classic rock is present throughout the entire disc, most notably on tracks “Screaming For Justice,” “Kingdom Of Light” and “Train To Neverland.” A huge a cappella choir vocal harmony begins “Thunder And Rain,” recalling classic power metal in the vain of Freedom Call or Blind Guardian. Six-plus minute closer “A Psalm Of Life” also makes a lasting impression. In fact, there’s not a bad apple in the bunch. The amount of effort Signum Regis puts forth on Decennium Primum is worth the price of admission.