SINBREED - IV

Having recently recruited former Vicious Rumors frontman Nick Holleman, the Germans (who include Blind Guardian drummer Frederik Ehmke) return with their fourth album (couldn't guess, by the title?). Acoustic guitar, to open "First Under the Sun", is the initial instrumentation heard, but quickly electrifies and settles into upbeat, Running Wild territory.

Holleman's vocals are a high pitched squeak, and more nasal than his predecessor (Herbie Langhans, currently of Voodoo Circle and backing singer with Avantasia). "Falling Down" is similarly speedy, but more in keeping with Stratovarius or Edguy, than the pirate kings. Galloping "Wasted Trust" gets back on the high horse, while stomping "Into The Arena" departs from the usual speedy Teutonic rhythms. There's also a more lightweight, commercial side to "At Least I Am", paradoxically, where gruffer vocalizations are occasionally employed. Lots of scorching guitars (but not without infectious sing-along chorus and stratospheric high notes, courtesy of Holleman) during "Pale-Hearted". Buzzing beehive of six string riffing on "The Purge" and "Pride Strikes". Sadly, while the tempo cooks, a bit of the song writing seasoning seems absent from this latest dish. Still flavorful, but not the gourmet treat epicurean tastes would savor.