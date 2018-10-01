SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS – Living The Dream

Living The Dream is the fourth solo album from Guns N’ Roses lead guitarist Slash; the third with Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators. Picking up where 2014’s World On Fire left off, the first single / video from this delectable 12-song platter, “Driving Rain”, is signature Slash material – a great riff coupled with infectious melody and a killer solo. The same goes for “The Call Of The Wild” and “My Antidote” – a pair of solid, super enjoyable rock ‘n roll songs.

The man beneath the top hat broadens his musical palette on “The One You Loved Is Gone” – a beautiful reflective number, and “The Great Pretender” – a somber tune Slash refers to as “unorthodox… almost jazzy.” “Lost Inside The Girl” has a subtle Urge Overkill / Pulp Fiction vibe to its bluesy demeanor. “Slow Grind” showcases a little funk, “Mind Your Manners” is bad ass boogie, and “Sugar Cane” is all about the groove. Perfectly combining cohesiveness with diversity, Living The Dream is wonderfully adventurous.