SNAKEBITE - Rise Of The Snake

Second full-length from these German upstarts, Snakebite embrace all the hallmarks of ‘80s early Great White (especially the self-titled debut in “One Touch”), Black N Blue, Rough Cutt, Kix, and Helix. I draw parallels to these more second and third tier bands because the arrangements, stylings, and Dominik Wagner’s vocals (also guitar), the melodies, all have that youthful teenage early twenties simplicity.

You can see the potential for big anthems in first track “Freedom”, and “All Your Loving”, - a straight forward riff, complimenting leads, layered vocals, and the all-important reflective solo. Although, they do kick up the tempo and aggression a notch in video track “Run Fast” with some power metal double bass. “Heroes Of The Unknown” and “Devil On The Loose” have that late ‘80s/early ‘90s Tora Tora, Dangerous Toys, and Bulletboys swagger.

Two ballads (“Light My Way” closes the album), among eleven upbeat hard rockers that brings back the golden ‘80s hard rock and heavy metal.