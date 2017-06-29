SNAKECHARMER - Second Skin

As the name implies, sophomore effort from original (read: pre-MTV success) Whitesnake bassist Neil Murray. Originally conceived with former Snake guitarist Micky Moody (who has since slithered away), Murray is joined by Wishbone Ash axeman Laurie Wisefield and Thunder drummer Harry James, amongst others. The music remains (not surprisingly) mid-tempo British blues-based hard rock (complete with Hammond organ), not too far afield from the principles better known, decades old, entities, in addition to a Free/Bad Company vibe.

However, the rambunctious, tongue-in-cheek, sexual double entendre of yesteryear are absent. “Dress It Up” is about as close as it gets, with its “You can't keep a man, if you don't have a plan” chorus. Tasty guitar section in “Are You Ready To Fly”. The keyboard laden “Follow Me Under” is the most aggressive, not bad for guys in their late sixties (chronologically, if not musically). “Fade Away” is a classy ballad and there's a little acoustic within the slide playing of “I'll Take You As You Are”, as well as first single/video, the jangly “Punching Above My Weight”. Some actual piano, in the bluesy “Forgive & Forget”, before the prophetic “Where Do We Go From Here” closes the disc, a meandering, directionless number devoid of the sound heard elsewhere.

One for the old heads!