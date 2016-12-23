SOLIUM FATALIS - Neuronic Saw

You get the feeling while to listening to Neuronic Saw, or any Solium Fatalis record for that matter, that this New Hampshire band is especially ambitious, as the songs are consistently well-written and meticulously executed. And, as the albums play, you realise it's not only the song-writing that makes Solium Fatalis impressive: the production on the group's records takes on the aura of far bigger bands, with the sound on Neuronic Saw courtesy once again of Cryptopsy guitar player Chris Donaldson.

Solium Fatalis' identity is a seamless mix of blackened death with technical elements, the songs here alive, vibrant and the work of connoisseurs for connoisseurs (all those hours listening to Cryptopsy, Neuraxis, and Absu haven't gone to waste, no doubt). It's clear that Solium Fatalis has the talent and the vision, as this third album from the band strongly attests.