SOUL DEALER - Holy In Your Head

On its second full-length album, Holy In Your Head, Barcelona-based band Soul Dealer combines strong melodies, explosive rhythmic outbursts and a brand of power metal that’s on the thrashy side of things. It certainly catches the listener’s ear at first take, making their approach to the genre rather infectious and captivating. Although not as well-known on this continent as they are in their native land, Soul Dealer has a chance to win the North American crowd over with Holy In Your Head. On its 11 tracks, the band knows how to grab the listener with hooky melodies, layered vocal harmonies and enough metallic riffs to make their brand of power metal just edgy enough. There’s a familiarity to Soul Dealer’s sound with hints of Evergrey, Mob Rules, Nostradameus and Brainstorm.

Opener “Holy In Your Head” is a modern power metal track with a barrage of double bass, thrashy riffs and swirling leads. The powerful vocals of Wenderson de Paula blends nicely with intertwining harmonies on the chorus, making it an explosive opening to the album. The title track possesses a familiarity with its pulsating melodies and memorable chorus, while the haunting “Atheistic Children Of Tomorrow,” complete with a children’s choir that adds a dramatic effect and drives the band’s point home. The reflective ballad “Wake Up” delivers a powerful message, while the energetic “Black Devil Angler” possesses some fantastic fretwork decorated with a highly-chantable chorus. The album combines a good balance of new ideas and musical styles that the band didn’t explore on its debut album, A Price To Pay. Unfortunately, Soul Dealer is just a small wave in a big ocean, but hopefully they can create a decent buzz with Holy In Your Head.