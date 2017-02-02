SOURCE - Source

Well this came out of nowhere. Former members of Portrait have teamed up with RAM vocalist Oscar Carlquist in a new band(?)/ named Source. Naturally with two former Portrait members in tow, this is going to sound a bit like them and in turn sound a bit like Mercyful Fate, which isn’t a bad thing at all.

Three songs makeup the debut EP, but by no means is it a quick hitter as there is about 23 minutes worth of tunes. The three tracks delve into prime Swedish heavy metal with dark and gritty tones that certainly remind of Portrait, but it’s still enough to sound different, especially with Carlquist at the helm. The guys have no problem throwing long tracks with opener “Crossroads Calling” being a near-10 minute scorcher that begins with a somber tone before erupting into riffing madness. “Let Him In” shows Carlquist channeling his inner King Diamond utilizing vocal gymnastics and characters that he hasn’t really done in RAM. Stomping rhythms and leads are the name of the game on the final track “Wither” with Carlquist delivering pleading lines that are met with a desperate listen. Enticing/headbanging stuff here and hopefully this develops into something more. Want to support? Head to the band’s Bandcamp page.