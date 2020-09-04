SOUTH OF EDEN - The Talk

Previously known as Black Coffee, South Of Eden from Columbus, Ohio has delivered a superb four-song EP, guaranteed to brighten the final days of summer. An immediate attention-grabber, accentuated by a super cool, melodic bass lick, opening track “The Talk” blends grunge with classic rock ever so tastefully. Although track two is titled “Solo”, don’t mistake it for the bathroom / beer run at a concert. In actuality, South Of Eden add some funk to their repertoire, with vocalist Ehab Omran confidently displaying his impressive range and bold delivery.

Picture an old, beat-up juke box in the corner of a smoky bar, that’s the scene presented as “Morning Brew” gently wafts its subtle yet sexy demeanour your way. When guitarist Justin Young solos, it’s pure Clapton; an expertly crafted song, dripping with emotion and feeling. As impressive as the previous tunes were, the best has been saved ‘til last. “Dancing With Fire” – what a riff! This is a get up and go, leave it all out there, feel good, ton of fun song you’ll be humming for weeks and months to come. Once wide-scale touring resumes, South Of Eden will be a must-see band live.