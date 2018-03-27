SPITE - Antimoshiach

Self-proclaimed as exponents of “raw desecration black metal”, expectations were set for a noise filled, anti-melodic blast of anti-Christian melodrama. So, it comes somewhat as a surprise that one-man band (Salpsan) Spite replace the expected crushing riffage with recurring quick picking guitar runs instead, replacing power with an eerie atmosphere. The first three tracks pass by pleasantly, if somewhat generically, but luckily the back half of this eight-track debut full-length picks up nicely. Best of the bunch is “False Magic” utilizing a strident mid-tempo stomp similar to Thy Infernal’s “For The Glory of Satan” from the classic Satan’s Wrath release. Elsewhere, while similarly structured as the first three underwhelming tracks, “Second Death” is raised by some great gargling vocals and the concluding elongated title track works insidiously, moving from mid-tempo to a great up-tempo fluttering riff.

So, overall Spite’s Antimosiach (Jewish for anti-messiah) is a quite listenable piece of work, but not one that warrants attention beyond those who listen to black metal exclusively.