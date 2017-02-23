STEELBALLS - Steelballs

Steelballs…there’s something to be said about that name. No, these guys aren’t a joke/parody band which is easy to think with a name like that. Here’s what ya need to know: This is an Argentinian speed/heavy metal band and this is here is their self-titled debut EP consisting of three tracks plus a cover.

A banshee-esque scream greets the eponymous track, but singer Juan Pablo Churruarín isn’t your typical high-pitched wailer. He sings with a little bit of a rasp which is a welcoming change of pace to this type of music. He doesn’t try and outdo himself, but keeps within his range. For a debut this is some well put together and produced stuff. I love the mid-break riffage in “Farewell” and the Iron Maiden-isms in “Inquisitor Of Faith”. The cover at the end is Helloween’s “Starlight.” Nice tune to pick from the early pumpkin days rather than a well-known one like “I Want Out”.

Steelballs may be a funny name, but the music is no laughing matter. This is some solid speed metal and I’m interested to see what these guys have in store for a full-length, though a name change may not be a bad idea.