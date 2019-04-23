STONE LEADERS - Stone Leaders

So you may not know the names, but there is some seasoned talent in this prog band which has been working together since 2016. Drummer John Macaluso (Ark, Yngwie, TNT, Symphony X, James LaBrie, Labyrinth and Michael Romeo), guitarist Ivan Mihaljevic and bassist Marko Karacic of Croatian band Side Effects, with Dino Jelusic (Trans-Siberian Orchestra,) and Animal Drive who recently released an EP of ‘80s hard rock covers, who sings and plays keyboards.

“Box Of Time” opens the album, mixing mild Middle Eastern proggy sounds like the band Myrath, combined with Dream Theater harmonies/melodies, and moody break touches of Angra. These elements are balanced well between musicianship, and the song. Bass and busy drum patterns work off each other during “DV84U4ea”, while third song, “Fire Up The Oceans”, things get jazzy fusion between the guitars, keys, drums, and bass. “Shot By Lies” hits a Winery Dogs funk groove, half way through “Toxic Guide” mellows the mood with a ballad feel, followed by some soulful vocal in “Heartless Stereo”. Hear a lot of Angra in “Unearthly Designs” between the lead work and vocal, and the percussive drums, modern rock guitar riffs in “Electric City”. “Ignited”, and “Gravity” with its astral keys, are the most laid back arrangements of the twelve, very organic and perfect for a coffee house.