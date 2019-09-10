SUICIDAL ANGELS - Years Of Aggression

Seventh album from the Greek thrashers really sees the guys honing their formula, production, combining the best of post-Violent Revolution Kreator and '80s Slayer. Out of the recent influx from the past ten years of old school trained thrash and speed metal, the Angels are one of the best. First of all the voice stands out a little more amongst the pack, not the all too heard harsh yelling or screaming, its gruff but has more of a distinct tone and clarity. Years Of Aggression also really steps it up in the audio mix and delivery, well balanced, crunchy guitars, full yet airy space between the bass and drums, and those leads really shine among the crushing rhythms.

See opening chugger “Endless War” which begins with an Obituary like death metal riff, seamlessly transitions into a strong mid-tempo thrash groove, love the transition pre solo which is sure to get the pit into a frenzy. “Born Of Hate”, “D.I.V.A.”, “From All the One”, could have been on one of the last four Kreator albums. “Years Of Aggression” builds before settling into its mid paced groove, and I really dig the anthemic like melodic guitar lead and catchy riff that grounds a simple, but effective, “Bloody Ground”. Great solo section and very tuneful. Lead riff, arrangement, tempo and beat changes in “Order Of Death” is reminisce of something on Hell Awaits. Well done, the dynamics and variety. Also, wait…is this a Candlemass song? Excellent clean guitar and killer riff romp on “The Sacred Dance With Chaos” the Swedes would be proud of. Great way to end the album. Nine songs that delivers the goods, these guys should be, if not are already, one of the leaders to preserve the genre.