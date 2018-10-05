SUICIDAL TENDENCIES - Still Cyco Punk After All These Years

Suicidal Tendencies are generally clear as mud when it comes to any given release these days, and this is no exception, the band taking vocalist Mike Muir’s 1995 Cyco Miko album Lost My Brain! (Once Again) and re-recording most of it with the current ST lineup, which is Muir, the one and only Dave Lombardo on drums, Dean Pleasants on guitar, and Ra Diaz on bass.

Anything involving Muir and Lombardo is going to be something worth investing time in, as far as I’m concerned, and this album is no exception. You never know what you’ll get with a ST/Muir project: hardcore punk? Melodramatic thrash? Funk rock? Here, the songs lean hardcore punk, simple and fun, Muir delivering his usual ranting and raving over old-school riffs and an energetic but restrained performance from Lombardo, who knows what needs to be done to deliver this kind of punk. You have to kinda politely smile at some of Muir’s lyrics and song titles (hello, “Sippin’ From The Insanitea”), but that’s always been the charm of the man. Excellent closer “Save A Peace For Me” is the closest this album gets to the thrash era of ST that most longhairs—myself included—may prefer, but I love the rest of the album’s punk songs, like the fast and energizing “Gonna Be Alright”, for example. Now, nothing here is particularly mind-blowing or world-altering like ST albums occasionally are, and Lombardo doesn’t steal the show in any way (which, again, is what the songs called for, so he did a good job, even if we were all hoping he would go completely crazy back there); filed next to ST’s hardcore albums, this one fits in just fine, the band in its 2018 version proving they’ve still got it, both chops-wise and attitude-wise.