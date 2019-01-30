SUNDECAY - Gale

Toronto’s Sundecay are following up their 2014 debut EP Bodies At The Frontier with Gale, a four-song… well, let’s call it an album, because this is doom, and these are long songs. Love opener “Heavy Motions,” especially its weirdo ending riff, but the whole song has a great atmosphere, one that channels bands like Pallbearer as much as it does classics of the genre.

Almost title track “Gales” then, unexpectedly, picks up the pace and lays down a classic proto-metal doomy gallop, bringing to mind the hazed-out sounds of classic Pentagram before dropping low and slow to a fuzzed-out stoner doom trudge with much success. “From Corners” is alarmingly brief at 3:57, but while it doesn’t take time to build atmosphere, it lays down trad metal sludge and groove with a hint of desert rock riffage. Closer “The Land That Never Thaws” takes its time to melt down, but once it does, it’s the album highlight, the vocals and melodies soaring, the atmospheric doom taking us places “atmospheric doom” rarely does because it’s usually just putting us to sleep. Sundecay on this song, and on this album, energize the listener, slay with metal riffs, and create atmosphere with their doom, and do it with a stately, appreciated grace.