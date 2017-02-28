SUNLIGHT'S BANE - The Blackest Volume: Like All The Earth Was Buried

That 54-minute runtime is daunting, but Sunlight's Bane do a great job here of making this dense, heavy disc enjoyable through and through. And dense it is, this Michigan band on their debut laying down intense metallic hardcore that grinds, has black metal influence, and goes to sludgey places as well. But Sunlight's Bane aren't fooling anyone: this is hardcore, but the great kind of genre-flirting hardcore that is more in line with mid-'90s nihilistic underground death-driven grind/crust than anything too cleaned up and modern; to put it in terms that may ring a clearer bell, this is more Ebullition-distributed than Victory-endorsed, if you catch my drift.

And it's great, the production ugly and ragged, the vocals impassioned, the music best when it's grinding and sludging, but when they hit a hardcore mid-tempo stomp, as on “Cursed Diminished Years”, it still sounds more Acme than Hatebreed, and it sounds awesome. Now, back to that 54-minute runtime... even though the band keeps this album enjoyable, would it have packed even more punch if it was half as long? Of course it would have, no doubt about it. But, this is good enough that it's worth the investment and the inevitable complete draining of all will to live that comes with listening to almost an hour of such intense music.