SWEET OBLIVION - Sweet Oblivion

Latest project by Frontiers combining different musicians from hard rock and metal, via file sharing, the players more often than not never in the same room or meeting each other for the collaboration. Sweet Oblivion, put together by Simone Mularoni from prog metal band DGM, with two other Italian musicians on bass and drums, with Geoff Tate (Queensrÿche). The music is a welcomed change from Tate’s solo albums and his Operation: Mindcrime band as it's a return more to the Empire/Promised Land-era.

Geoff’s voice is consistent throughout, nothing has changed in his tone. “True Colors” opens the album with an up tempo rocker settling in to the riff groove with those busy Queensrÿche type bass and drum runs, a keyboard solo, and vocal harmonies behind the chorus. “Sweet Oblivion” follows with a minimalistic contemporary guitar, sprinkles in a short twin harmony, before guitars drop out for the verse and the bridge driving it home to the chorus. Very reminiscent of that Empire/Promised Land era and rounds off a good start to the album. More of the DGM prog influence is heard on the moody “Behind Your Eyes”, and Dream Theater-esque “Hideaway”. At the halfway point, “My Last Story” keeps it simple and could be a radio rocker. More twin guitar leads for “A Recess From My Fate” and a Rycheish up tempo. “Disconnect” is somber while “Seek The Light” closes the album with keys melody strong behind guitars, and a focus on vocal layers. Enjoyable, just too bad many of these projects are a one or two album done deal.