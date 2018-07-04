TAD MOROSE - Chapter X

Apart from a bass change, this is the same line-up that recorded the first two resurrection albums, ie those that followed a decade long absence, after the stupendous Modus Vivendi (in my world, the missing Crimson Glory album, between Transcendence and Astronomica). However, the Swedes have finally righted the ship. More progressive leaning power metal, vacillating between slower. mid-tempo crunch and faster, soaring anthems, former Steel Attack vocalist Ronny Hemlin seems to have discovered a happy medium for his strong, higher register and more prominently featured gruff (see vicious "Nemesis" and "Salvage My Soul"), vocals. The staccato, riff happy "Come Morpheus" recalls past glories, while speedy "Deprived Of Light" is a fine example of modern power metal gallop: something in short supply during Hemlin's Morose tenure. Ditto "I Am Night". Standout? Probably oddly monikered "Masquerader". Aside from the strange chorus, it feels like a Modus Vivendi outtake. My highest praise! Frenetic "Turn To Dust" chugs (clickety-clack) like a runaway train. 14 tracks might be a few too many, but after a couple of missteps, Chapter X (their tenth studio recording) is a welcome return to form.

