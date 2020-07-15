TAUNTED - Songs From The Wasteland

San Jose’s Taunted return with their first full-length since 2013’s 9 Sins. In the game since ’92, Taunted lean heavily towards Nevermore in sound, which makes them an intriguing listen. Songs From The Wasteland doesn’t miss a beat and is a full-fledged, hard hitting thrash/power metal album.

Singer Jaques Serrano will sure remind listeners of the great Warrel Dane with his vocal inflection, high notes, and overall charismatic delivery. The star of the show is 10-minute rage “Taunted Again”, which doesn’t even feel that long. It’s a sinister vibe with driving riffs that culminate into the return of this sordid serial killer. Imagination is indeed a powerful tool! Modern production values carry Songs From The Wastelands with guitars holding substantial bite, the bass provide a substantial backdrop to the noise, and the drums fill-in at a remarkable pace. Closer “Shinning” comes roaring in with a riff similar to Sabbath’s “Children Of The Grave” before ripping into an all-out thrash assault. Acoustics begin the varied and diabolical “Devil’s Daughter” and the horror, supernatural aesthetic works wonders with Serrano’s vocal histrionics. The combative edge of “Red Death” fits viciously within the theme of the album and “Ripping At The Flesh” does exactly what it sounds like. There’s a lot to like here and fits comfortably in that Nevermore / Witherfall range. Check it out!