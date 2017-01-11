TERRIFIER - Weapons Of Thrash Destruction

Vancouver’s Terrifier know their thrash. I can picture the youngins at home on a Saturday night listening to Exodus’ Bonded By Blood and watching horror flicks such as Re-Animator and Texas Chainsaw Massacre just soaking it all in. Horror and metal usually go hand-in-hand, and Terrifier certainly loves both, as witnessed on its second full-length album Weapons Of Thrash Destruction. On its nine skull-splitting tracks, Terrifier’s framework is built on thrash metal of the Bay Area kind with a touch of speed metal (of the German kind) with notable influences of bands such as Slayer, Testament, Kreator and Destruction. Although Terrifier isn’t a clone of the aforementioned bands, they unashamedly wear their influences on their proverbial sleeves. Weapons Of Thrash Destruction is relentless from start to finish.

Opener “Reanimator” delivers a neck-snapping thrash attack from the get-go. The combined snarl of Dave Mustaine and the nasally “Zetro” Souza -esque vocals of Chase Thibodeau (most notably on “Bestial Tyranny”) is a pleasure to hear and go perfectly with the accompanying mammoth gang chants. The one and a half-minute instrumental “Riders of Doom” (which possesses an eerie melodic guitar picking build up similar to Testament’s “Trial By Fire”) shows off guitarists Brent Gallant and Rene Wilkinson’s fretboard skills, which their combined efforts are one of the highlights of Weapons Of Thrash Destruction. Terrifier’s ability to change gears seamlessly from one killer riff or bridge to another keeps each track interesting. I don’t have many complaints about Weapons Of Thrash Destruction because I love thrash. So when it’s done this well, who cares if it’s predictable and not highly original. But that’s the point — to play classic ’80s thrash with aggression and precision — and the mosh-worthy Weapons of Thrash Destruction is a good way to spend 43 minutes.