TESLA - Shock

There’s no point in sugar-coating it; producer, co-writer and Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen is the Achilles’ heel on Tesla’s eighth studio album, Shock. Overall, the sound is super slick and polished, providing long-time fans with – pardon the pun – with a bit of a shock. The saccharine choruses of “Taste Like”, “I Want Everything”, and “Comfort Zone” should be led by Joe Elliott, and not Jeff Keith. String-sections on “We Can Rule The World” and “Forever Loving You” make a pair of potentially beautiful songs slightly blemished.

Completely unexpected is “California Summer Song”, which embodies the vibe so perfectly captured on Kid Rock’s “All Summer Long”; and just like the school break, it’s over much too quickly. However, “You Won’t Take Me Alive” and “The Mission” are standout Tesla songs, bound to go over gangbusters live! “Tied To The Tracks” is old school enjoyable with great guitar work. Despite being seasoned veterans, Tesla showcase so much potential on this album; sadly, it’s overshadowed by the unnecessary influence of the shirtless wonder.