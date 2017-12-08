THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX - Force Field

Force Field is the seventh album from New Jersey-based sci-fi rockers The Atomic Bitchwax; and what a trip it is. Monster Magnet’s rhythm section (drummer Bob Pantella and bassist / vocalist Chris Kosnik) join forces with guitarist Finn Ryan to create a dozen songs that hurtle through the cosmos with greased up groove and scrumptious guitar riffs. Beginning with a rocket fueled “Hippie Speedball”, the musical tractor beam takes control, drawing listeners to the boogie beat known as “Alaskan Thunder Fuck”.

Simultaneously vintage and modern, “Fried Dyed And Layin To The Side” is an instrumental nowhere near out of oxygen. Just like a laser beam, “Tits And Bones” eviscerates everything in its path. For the rookie astronauts out there, imagine an inter-galactic outfit derived from the best elements of Orange Goblin, Foo Fighters, and Kyuss. To the experienced planet jumpers, Force Field minimizes psychedelia and maximizes high octane ’70s rock. Beam me up to this sonic starship!