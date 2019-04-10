THE QUIREBOYS - Amazing Disgrace

Believe it or not, Amazing Disgrace is the 12th album from UK rockers The Quireboys; and their sixth in seven years! Raspy-throated vocalist Spike hits the sweet spot just right on the title track and “This Is It”; a pair of instant Quireboys classics. The familiarity in the sound of this established band’s brand-new music is a welcome treat. Much like Levi’s is to denim, or Jim Beam is to bourbon, The Quireboys consistently deliver quality and comfort at a reasonable price.

Leadoff number “Original Black Eyed Son” opens the door to a watering hole you won’t want to leave. “Sinner’s Serenade” showcases lovely interplay between keyboards and guitars. “Eve Of The Summertime” is the soundtrack to sipping tasty beverages on the back porch. In fact, it might just make you grab your sweetheart and do a little dance. “Feels Like A Long Time” is a genuine blues-based rock ‘n’ roll song packed with conviction and pride. “Slave Number One” is delightfully pensive, whereas “Dancing In Paris” is a tender, romantic tune. Guitarist Paul Guerin wasn’t kidding when he described Amazing Disgrace as “the most diverse album we’ve ever done.” And that’s not a bad thing!