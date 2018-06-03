THE SLYDE - Awakening

Toronto native and bassist Alberto Campuzano (Warmachine, Annihilator) channels his love of melodic prog rock into this ten-track album that will undoubtedly appeal to fans of Coheed And Cambria, Dream Theater, and Rush. Joining Al in The Slyde are vocalist / guitarist Nathan Da Silva, keyboardist Sarah Westbrook, and drummer Brendan Soares. Intricate and esoteric, “each song can be seen as a protest song, arguing for a more peaceful and autonomous way of life.”

Quirky yet catchy arrangements coupled with lyrics focusing on “sociopolitical and environmental issues,” The Slyde is definitely a thinking man’s rock band. Much like Geddy Lee, Nathan Da Silva’s voice is an acquired taste, however there’s no arguing when it comes to the band’s musical proficiency. Vigorous and passionate, these players shine brightly, each contributing dynamic passages as witnessed in “Walk With Me”, “Fading”, and “Divide”.