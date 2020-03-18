THE SPIRIT - Cosmic Terror

Second full-length from this German black/death squad and for a three-piece band, they sure make a lot of noise! Taking cues from Dissection and Sacramentum, The Spirit is a force to be reckoned with. Cosmic Terror is a misanthropic journey with a sci-fi backdrop steeped in seclusion from mankind. Blood Incantation received a healthy amount of praise and hype last year (and rightfully so), but these guys deserve it just as much, if not more. Sitting at seven tracks and 41 minutes, this is the perfect amount to take in and left craving for more.

“Serpent As Time Reveals” wastes no times opening the album up with crushing drums and full-throttle riffs steeped in blackness. Vocalist MT brings a similar growling to that of Tribulation’s Johannes Andersson, and swims in that realm of horror while also being able to understand what he’s saying. The musicianship is tight, focused and I love the crisp drum sound from MS. The nuances in his fills and seamless transitions are truly impressive and demands for repeated listening. There is also a depth of melody to The Spirit as it’s not forced in, but is inserted professionally and never detracts from the punishing rhythms set forth. “Repugnant Human Scum” and “The Path Of Solitude” are perfect examples of this and it’s easy to tell these guys pay attention on how to properly craft a song. Another must mention is the closing title track, which is surprisingly an instrumental and it was a sharp idea to let the music talking as there is this sense of dread and doom that permeates the strangling guitars. Don’t let this once fall under the radar; seek it out immediately!