THE VINTAGE CARAVAN - Gateways

The Icelandic trio's third Nukie Blast album (thankfully) sees little in the way of change. Once upon a time (35-40 years ago), American FM radio was filled with artists plying bluesy, freeform guitar jams like The Vintage Caravan ply. Plenty of echoing vocals, fat bottom end and fuzzy guitar in an innocent naivety. Think Robin Trower/Pat Travers, especially live. Odd target for a bunch of guys barely in their 20s!

Opening "Set Your Sights" trots out the cowbell and wah wah pedal before you can slip out of your bell bottom jeans. Smoking guitar! "The Way" proves you can have an "Oh baby" love song without losing track of guitar. "Reflections" goes off on a spacey trip. Amazing how simple music can be so heavy, minus all the effects and amplification we’ve become accustomed to hearing. "All This Time" opts for a staccato stomp, whereas "Reset" could be an early ‘60s pop act, heavied up. "Farewell" begins with an off kilter funeral organ, but gives way to more Vintage sounds. "Tune Out" finale spends the first half in Eagles territory, before adding some up-tempo, lyric-less (apart from recurrent "ah") guitar, come the close. Not the usual BraveWords beast, but a cool "flashback" diversion.