THIS SUN NO MORE - The Black Thread

The United Kingdom’s This Sun No More aren’t messing around on debut EP The Black Thread, the seven-piece band instantly going to Isis-esque places on opener “Midas”, which showcases a rock-solid rhythm section and some interesting guitar work. The vocals are a bit too Isis-ish, but what else are you going to do but bark over this stuff? The quiet part that really starts to click around the five-minute mark shows the band’s skills at creating a different kind of atmosphere than their post-metal peers, which is good: the atmosphere we’re all bored of isn’t really creating much of an atmosphere anymore, so it’s great to see a band mix it up a bit. Second song “Gut” continues that interesting subdued atmosphere for its first couple of minutes, then the crush comes in, then it gets quiet again; hands down, this band is at its most interesting, and most powerful, when tossing aside the typical post-metal dynamics and exploring different sounds, like they do during “Guts”’ quieter moments.

The big post-metal crushing riff isn’t really blowing anyone away these days, but these extended, interesting parts This Sun No More lay down—always driven by the great drumming—are much more interesting. “River” ends off this EP with some more incredible rhythm section work; seriously, this sounds like the work of seasoned pros, the bass and drums just locking together to a ludicrous degree here. That song’s climax is excellent, although when the band suddenly drop a scissor beat and race to the finish line it sort of blows the mood. Good stuff, and they’ve got ambition: this EP is part of a larger concept the band is working on, based around Dante’s Inferno.