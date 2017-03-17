THOBBE ENGLUND - Sold My Soul

After releasing a couple of solo albums on Finnish label Lion Music, Thobbe joined Sabaton, which is how most know the Swedish guitarist. Now with his fourth solo disc overall, he's religiously issued a new one, every year, since '15. Hard to make up for those Sabaton paydays on your own? Musically heavier than his former employer, Englund's outfit (as this is a true band) are unabashed, meat & potatoes heavy metal. In something of a departure, the staccato Goth delivered “I Am” is a graduate of the Type O/Tiamat school. Cool tune.

In the opposite direction, there's “The Glow”, a short, sludgy Sabbath inspired intermezzo (complete with vinyl cracks & pops) that introduces “It Burns!” an evil sounding, bouncy synth laden piece with Deep Purple underpinnings. Galloping bass line that opens “Steel & Thunder” also recalls Sabbath, although the meter ito native tongue sung “Tragen Winner” is decidely more Manowar. Surprising, for a guitarist, this is NOT a showcase, a bluesy “The Flame” being the lone instrumental workout. Regardless of “format” there's a likability to these dozen inclusions. Aided by the voice of Astral Doors' Nils Patrik Johansson (who also played with Civil War, the guys Englund replaced in Sabaton!), a mid-tempo Dio-esque “Wounded Knee” employees crackling thunder & lightning, as well as indigenous chant. The disc closes with another short (1:09) sinister keyboard ode to yesteryear, similar to the aforementioned “The Glow”. A cornucopia of influences shoehorned into one album.