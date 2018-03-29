THOBBE ENGLUND - The Draining Of Vergelmer

Is this a joke? Don't know about Vergelmer (the well that provides water to the tree of life, in Norse mythology), but could have just entitled this Drained Of Talent. Seriously, why would the former Sabaton guitarist (who now also apparently fashions himself a singer, BAD move!) want this released? Embarrassment doesn't begin to describe it. Wow!

Things begin well enough, with an instrumental rendition of classical music, joined by six-string. From there, things turn ugly (and I rather enjoyed the previous, his fourth, solo effort, Sold My Soul). "Illuminati" has a bouncy Sabaton underpinning, a little more pop oriented (in direct opposition to the meat & potatoes metal of his last outing), but that off-kilter voice. Ugh! "Viking" is sung in his native tongue, with more of a growl, reminiscent of Korpiklaani's Finnish language material. The speedy, neo-classical power metal of "Odin’s Hall" instrumental registers his ability. Thankfully it's voiceless. Worst offender of the batch is a cover of Yngwie Malmsteen's "I Am A Viking". The ear splitting high notes initially made me turn the music off, only returning later to hear the last couple of songs. Better, but not worth recommending. The Rainbow-ish "Aim And Fire" is destroyed by scratchy voice. Not sure who's giving Thobbe career advice (leaving the Sabaton juggernaut, then OK-ing this material). Unless this is a blatant attempt to get out of a restrictive contract, might want to re-evaluate. Quickly.