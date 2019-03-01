THORNBRIDGE - Theatrical Masterpiece

Sophomore effort from German outfit, whose debut I favorably reviewed. Following a short “Take The Oars” intro, there are ten spirited numbers surrounding medieval torture, the hunt for witches and other fun subjects. Opted to have Orden Ogan singer/guitarist Sebastian "Seeb” Levermann produce the album and Brainstorm frontman Andy B. Franck guest on “Revelation”.

Of the two sounds, Thornbridge comes closer to the former act. In fact, there's a lot of similarities, in the multi-voice gallop. Stylistically, both owe a debt to better known countrymen, Blind Guardian. While the tempos are usually near speed metal intensity (drummer gets a real workout, start to finish), it's the well metered likes of “Journey To The Other Side” and rollicking “Set The Sails” sea shanty, which prove most enjoyable although gang chorus/bouncy “Keeper Of The Royal Treasure” sing-along comes close. Acoustic begun (but quickly switching over to all electric) “Embers In The Winter Grove” uses a piercing scream to establish a gritty, but infectious groove. Two for two, in terms of recorded successes. Now if they can up their domestic profile. Good stuff!