THUNDER - Stage

Multifaceted package from the British hard rockers, includes this double CD outing and a Blu-ray of said 16-song show (March 24th, 2017 at Motorpoint Arena, in Cardiff, Wales). The video also offers interviews and tour extras. Although in the last few years they've issued countless live tidbits, amongst a pair of studio albums, if you've not been keeping up with Thunder, this is a relatively inexpensive way to do so. The twin discs offer four tracks off last year's Rip It Up and a trio from Wonder Years, the 2015 reunion, after their second break-up. There's still a four-pack from the debut, including the big hits: "Dirty Love", "Backstreet Symphony" and "Love Walked In".

Crack of thunder and it's "No One Gets Out Alive" to open. The gritty, slide guitar blues of "The Enemy Inside" follows. After a third non-classic track ("River Of Pain"), the crowd is more than ready to joins in, on a boisterous "Resurrection Day", but the piano begun "Right From The Start", slotted between two upbeat anthems, seems even more reserved than the studio version. Throughout "Backstreet Symphony", Danny Bowes lets the audience handle the chorus. The moseying, bluesy groove of electric, honky-tonk piano "In Another Life" is light years away from the English hard rock for which Thunder are best known, but even with smattering of liturgical organ, it somehow fits. Master craftsmen!

"I Love You More Than Rock N Roll" (quite a pronouncement!) finishes the proper set, but the Thunder cats return for a three song encore, beginning with "Wonder Days". Sorry, but "the title She Likes The Cocaine" still reminds me of Buckcherry, not that this tune would be confused with Josh Todd's rowdy bunch. They add powerhouse vocalist Lynne Jackaman (ex-Saint Jude) for that one, before the show ends with always strong "Dirty Love". Still life in these old dogs yet.