TOLEDO STEEL - No Quarter

After a couple of EPs, this marks the full length debut from the UK foursome molded in the NWOBHM tradition. Eight offerings on display, the hallmarks are melodic song structures and honest to goodness guitar solos/showcases. The vocals are clean and venture towards the higher end of the register, but not persistently. Prolific metal author Martin Popoff likes to call this meat & potatoes metal, for its non-nonsense construct.

The title track bounces along on a ‘70s hard rock vibe, while "Cemetery Lake" is one of those where the voice climbs an octave or two. Best moment? Have to cheat and split the choice between "Sight Of The Sniper" and "Rock Nights". The former is a speedy number characterized by sustained vocal highs and loads of guitar, including a neoclassical flourish. The latter adopts a grittier guitar tone for a driving, mid-paced throwback. That said, "Heavy Metal Headache" gets an honorable mention. Won't set the world afire, but enjoyable for old-timers and, apparently, a new crop of younger fans, which is a good sign.