TOM KEIFER - Rise

Rise is the second solo album from Cinderella frontman Tom Keifer, serving as the follow-up to The Way Life Goes, which was released six years ago in 2013. Ten of the 11 “tough ’n’ tender tracks” on Rise were co-written by Tom and his wife / bandmate Savannah Keifer, the exception being “You Believe In Me” – a three-minute acoustic ballad penned solely by Tom, as an expression of love for his sweetheart.

“Waiting On The Demons” and “Taste For The Pain” beautifully channel The Rolling Stones, expertly delivering heartfelt emotion. Elsewhere, “Touching The Divine” showcases some flavorful slide guitar, while first single “The Death Of Me” bears more than a striking resemblance to the Cinderella classic “Night Songs”. “Untitled” is unusual in that it lacks a signifying chorus; conversely, “All Amped Up” does exactly what its title implies, revving the engines nicely. “Life Was Here” is a gritty rocker nestled near the end of a coarse yet delicate collection of songs. Layered in the blues, Rise is full of despair and torment, with glimpses of hope peppered throughout.