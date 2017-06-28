TOQUE - Give'r

Although it wasn’t recorded as part of the official festivities, there’s no better soundtrack to celebrate Canada’s 150th Birthday - on July 1st - than Give’r by Toque. Why, you may ask? This is an all-new, outstanding collection of classic Canadian rock cover tunes that originally dominated the FM airwaves from the late ‘70s to mid ‘80s; and it’s performed by an all-Canadian band. The Canucks responsible? Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz – both of whom play in Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – have teamed up with fellow Tim Hortons fans Cory Churko and Shane Gaalaas, to deliver a highly enjoyable trip down memory lane, eh!

Maple Leaf staples including “Working For The Weekend” by Loverboy, “Go For Soda” by Kim Mitchell, and “Raise A Little Hell” by Trooper are slightly modernized while retaining all of their original spirit. The lesser known Queen City Kids and Orphan are highlighted via “Dance” and “Lonely At Night”. Not to be forgotten: Aldo Nova, Platinum Blonde, April Wine, Honeymoon Suite, and more have their hits detailed by Toque, with every single one of them coming out shiny as new.