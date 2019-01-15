TORIAN - God Of Storms

Fourth full-length for German power metallers, now signed to fledgling label by AFM bigwig, Timo Hoffmann. Owe a stylistic debt to countrymen Orden Ogan (and thus, by default, Blind Guardian): high pitched, multiple voices (in unison) atop guitars buzzing like humming birds in a hornet's nest, plus plenty of prerecorded (symphonic) tapes. That said, there's some DAMN catchy stuff within the ten tracks.

“Old Friend Failure” kicks things off with a gallop and big, rousing gang chorus. More of the same from follow-ups “Evil vs. Evil” (searing guitar interplay) and Dragonforce vibe (with operatic accompaniment) on “Far From Midian Sky”. Despite a title like “Blackened Souls” the melodies get the head bobbing and toes tapping. Defy anyone to sit still throughout the 4:44 duration. Sticking out as a bit different are the mid-tempo, lone piano begun “Stonehearted Nation”, lilting, almost danceable Irish jig, on keyboard, during “Crimson Born” and the overly aggressive lyrical rant within “Saint Of The Fallen”. Massive 8:53 “A Glorious Downfall” closes things out, featuring little bits of all its predecessors. Grandiose and infectious, without being pompous.