TOWER - Tower

New York City’s female-fronted rockers, Tower, was raised on a healthy diet of classic rock and ‘80s metal, which oozes from its eight tracks on its self-titled debut full-length album. Opener and title track begins with almost two minutes of feedback and fuzz before erupting into a punky, hard-driving groove. Every track is decorated with Sarabeth Linden’s vibrant vocals, Thin Lizzy-esque dual guitar harmonies and rumbling baselines — all delivered with a ferocious urgency. When Linden belts out her banshee wails, she’s like Janis Joplin and Tina Turner turned up to 11! As you can imagine, she possesses a powerful set of pipes.

“I’ve Never Been More Alive” is a raucous rocker decorated with a rowdy guitar solo. “Party (Ready To Roll)” has a groovy Grand Funk Railroad-ish vibe, complete with cowbell, while “Mountains”’s mammoth baselines and melodic, metallic edge has touches of ’80s traditional metal in the vein of Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. Tower tows the same line as bands such as Spiders, Blues Pills and Honeymoon Disease as far as the female-fronted retro rock sound is concerned. Although the production isn’t the best quality, the 34 minute run time is perfect. Tower deliver the old-school rock goods.