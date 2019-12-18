TYGERS OF PAN TANG - Ritual

Second recording by the current lineup, Robb Weir (guitar) the lone original member left from their New Wave of British Heavy Metal origins in the early ‘80s. Brethren to fellow countrymen Praying Mantis (who are also reactivated), Tygers also always had a great balance between the edge and twin guitar leads of heavy metal and great AOR melodic hard rock hooks.

Opening rocker “Worlds Apart” brings the crunchy guitars, punchy rhythm section, and soaring vocals (2004 -) by Jacopo Meille. If the single “White Lines” didn’t provide the rock ear candy to pick up this album then I can’t help you. Already by second song in, “Destiny”, I can remember the hook after one spin. Riff for “Raise Some Hell” and “Damn You!” gets in the Saxon spirit, “Spoils Of War” begins with some atmosphere before settling into a nice mid pace swing. Meille’s soul comes through and the spotlight on ballad “Words Cut Like Knives”. More AOR melodic rock on “Love Will Find A Way” without losing its edge, a fuzzy bass kicks off the power behind “The Art Of Noise”. This album is damn solid and cohesive. For sure to be in my top five for best albums of the year list. The New Wave of British Heavy Metal resurgence is strong this year from Diamond Head, Angel Witch, Grim Reaper, Demon, and Tygers.