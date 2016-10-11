UNCURED - Spontaneous Generation

Why are kids these days mastering their instruments at such an early age? There seems to be a massive wave of musical prodigies germinating more and more lately. Case in point, New York-based Uncured, featuring teenage brothers Rex (guitar) and Zak Cox (bass and guitar), is a newbie progster band similar to Next To None, which features drummer Max Portnoy (son of legendary drummer Mike Portnoy). Furthermore, Uncured’s debut four-track EP, Spontaneous Generation, features Portnoy as guest drummer.

Opener “Viper Pit” immediately ebbs and flows through many tempo changes, variations and dynamics, which includes a fabulous Spanish flamenco guitar segment at the 3:04 mark. “Dethfunk” is a funkified metal tune that’s electric and eclectic at the same time while “The Gift” is a shot of heavy metal with buzzing riffs, thunderous double bass drums and sweeping guitar melodies decorated with more of those Spanish flavored melodies; it’s like Rush on ‘roids, or Dream Theater-lite. Closer “Antivenom” starts slow and precise yet soon explodes in fine proggy fashion, in which the band makes every note count and brings a vibrant end to the proceedings. Thankfully, all the tracks are kept at a manageable time limit and don’t wear out their welcome throughout the duration of the album. The song writing on every track is delivered like an intriguing book that you just can’t put down, delving into a massive range of emotions and feelings. Although the youngsters are already top-notch musicians, they haven’t quite paid their dues yet. But they’re definitely well on their way.