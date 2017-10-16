UNSANE - Sterilize

Legendary noise rockers Unsane have paired up with underground heavyweights Southern Lord for Sterilize, their first album since 2012's Wreck. Is it awesome? Of course it is. It rules, really: opener “Factory” is exactly, 100 percent, what everyone wants an Unsane album opener to sound like (harsh, foreboding but melodic, rocking but in an extremely intense way); “The Grind” follows that up with exactly, 100 percent, what everyone wants the second song on an Unsane album to sound like (moody, heavy on the toms, distorto-vox ever present). The mid-album duo of “Lung” and “Inclusion” are the band at their sludgiest and noisiest; it feels not so much rock as it does noise, but it's a glorious, ugly, mid-paced din.

“Distance” finds the band using their knack for slightly off-kilter melody with much success; it's actually one of the more powerful and arresting songs the band has ever laid down, and closer “Avail” is some of the heaviest material the band has ever laid down. The classic Chris/Dave/Vinnie lineup has never put out a dud, and Sterilize is just as strong as any of us could have hoped for, its 37 minutes an absolute joy to listen to, take in, and absorb, before it spits out the listener, disgusted that anyone could possibly even be enjoying the sounds these ten songs contain.