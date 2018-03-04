UNTERVOID - Untervoid

Hard to pigeon hole this Polish unit on this their debut mini-album. There are elements of black and doom metal, along with some quirky discordance a la Voivod and an otherworldly wall-of-sound attack akin to a less extreme Anaal Nathrakh. The vocals further confuse the situation oscillating between Attila Csihar-inspired zombie, guttural roar, blackened gargle, clean operatic background and monotone clean. Guess the easiest and most appropriate approach is to tag Untervoid as an extreme metal band.



Four tracks on offer here. Opener “Messer” establishing the base wall-of-sound approach, which leads to a repetitive mid-paced plodding conclusion. “Twilight” follows with a forlorn doom riff and otherworldly chorus, drawing to an upbeat pounding conclusion. Third track “Radiant Divinity” proves to be the best of the bunch, riding a sinister doomy riff, while closer “Inner Shine” is the longest track clocking in at over 8 minutes, which includes an acoustic mid-section interlude leading to an introspective lead guitar solo. Bottom line is that Untervoid have succeeded in creating something original here. It’ll be interesting to hear where they take us with the debut full length that they are reportedly already working on.

