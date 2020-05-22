VADER - Solitude In Madness

Make no mistake about it: I love Vader. The band consistently gets things right, and this 11-song, 30-minute (see? They get things right!) thrasher does what the band does best: from grinding, blasting death metal to solo-laden thrash, Vader manage to make extreme music that is catchy and impactful all at once.

Take songs like “And Satan Wept”, the band both grinding and laying down well-written thrashy material; “Emptiness” starts with a glory-ride guitar solo and manages to do what it needs to do in a brisk 2:40. “Stigma Of Divinity” does what most death metal bands take four minutes to do in 1:47; I’m just in awe of how much Vader can do in a short period of time with some of their material, and they just seem to be getting better at it as time goes on. It’s not about racing through the song or sacrificing any aspects of it, it’s about trimming the fat to an alarming degree. The semi-clear vocals are, as always, a strong selling point too, Vader basically doing everything I wanted them to do here, and fine-tuning everything to such a sharp point you just gotta sit back and think, man, they’re one of the best DM bands out there, period. This record absolutely proves that.