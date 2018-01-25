VICTORIUS - Dinosaur Warfare: Legend Of The Power Saurus

The inane, fringe wing of power metal just took a quantum leap beyond Gloryhammer and Twilight Force. Thankfully it only lasts 21 minutes, over a half dozen speedy, video game inspired “anthems”. The premise is preposterous enough: sci-fi laser weaponry employed by Jurassic creatures to battle/repel an invading alien race. What did they put in the beer in Victorius' hometown of Leipzig? In addition to sound effects (roars, laser pulses,etc.) the band attempt to outrun Dragonforce, relating tales of how the saber-toothed tiger exchanged his teeth (for) laser cannons, so he became the “LazerToothTiger” and the Velociraptor improved claws and speed, transforming into the “RazorBladeRaptor” - a super-fast assassin with infrared cyborg eyes. Really?

Sadly, the outcome of this epic battle remains unfinished and destined for continuation, on future releases.