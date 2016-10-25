VORNTH - Black Pyres

Sweden’s Vornth are back for their second album and they have their frantic, fun blackthrash sound nailed down here, so much so that you wonder if the raggedness is intentional or just shattered metal nerves unable to quite hold it all together. Either way, like I say, this is fun: the title track sort of gallops like ’70s KISS by way of W.A.S.P. and the blackest of Sodom, the intro to “Evil Woven In Spirit” reminds the listener that Black Sabbath is the best, and the eight-minute “Grave Of The Living” brings the Candlemass trad doom metal to the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the unexpected “Stormtrooper” gets triumphant, with some soaring guitar melodies leading the way. Not a bad mixture of things happening here, a love of classic metal clearly boiling in the collective veins of the Vornth members, but with a lot of blackened overtones as well. Like I say, it’s ragged and it’s raw but the spirit is there, making this one a very fun listen (so fun that at times I’m reminded of speed metal jokesters Cranium, never a bad thing).